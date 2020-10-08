Two Demand Solutions Customers Honored with SDCE Women in Supply Chain Awards

The Women in Supply Chain Awards honor female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. Supply & Demand Chain Executive launched this award in 2020 to honor its 20-year anniversary. The magazine accepted nominations from May to July 2020.

“We received over 200 entries for this new award, entries that were submitted from a combination of men and women. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 20-year anniversary,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “According to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019. This award resembles females supporting other female leaders; men supporting their female counterparts. It resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution, and community. And, that future shows that it’s a great time to be a part of the supply chain industry. So, congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else you do to grow the supply chain industry.”

“On behalf of the entire Demand Management organization, I extend my congratulations to Andrea Gauntlett and Joanna George,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. “Both of these customers are prime examples of the impact women are having—and will continue to have—on the supply chain discipline. Their daily work is not only enhancing the bottom line of two major companies, but also contributing to the efficiency of our entire industry. We at Demand Management are privileged to partner with Andrea and Joanna, and we’ll continue to help them analyze their complex problems and automate their simple ones as they work towards optimizing their supply chain performance.”