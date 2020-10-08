Fiverr Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) (“Fiverr”) today announced the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private offering (the “Offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In connection with the Offering, Fiverr has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on October 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on November 1, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms. The Notes will be convertible based on an initial conversion rate of 4.6823 ordinary shares of Fiverr per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $213.57 per share, which represents a conversion premium of approximately 40% to the last reported sale price of Fiverr’s ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange on October 7, 2020). Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding May 1, 2025, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders of the Notes only upon the satisfaction of specified conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders of Notes at any time until the close of business on the third scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date regardless of these conditions. Conversions of the Notes will be settled in cash, ordinary shares of Fiverr or a combination thereof, at Fiverr’s election.

Fiverr may not redeem the Notes prior to November 5, 2023, except in the event of certain tax law changes. On or after November 5, 2023, Fiverr may redeem, for cash, all or part of the Notes if the last reported sale price of its ordinary shares has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Fiverr provides notice of the redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.