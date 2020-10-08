 

Lantheus Holdings Announces Presentations at the 33rd Annual European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Virtual Congress

08.10.2020   

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and EXINI Diagnostics AB, and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, today announced that two abstracts featuring data from the Company’s prostate specific membrane antigen artificial intelligence (PSMA AI) tool will be presented at the upcoming European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EAMN) Virtual Congress, which will be held from October 22-30, 2020. Details on the presentations are included below.

Oral Presentation
Title: Deep Learning-Enabled Comprehensive Detection and Quantification of 18FDCFPyL (PyL-PSMA) PET/CT
Presenter: Johan Brynolfsson; Data Scientist; EXINI Diagnostics AB, Lund, SWEDEN
Abstract ID: OP-548
Session Title: 1006: Cutting Edge Science Track - TROP Session: AI -Radiomics and Modelling
Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10:40 - 12:10 CEST on an “on demand” basis

e-Poster Presentation
Title: Deep-learning based urinary bladder segmentation using 18FDCFPyL (PyL-PSMA) PET/CT images
Presenter: Johan Brynolfsson; Data Scientist; EXINI Diagnostics AB, Lund, SWEDEN
Abstract ID: EPS-145
Session Title: 1411: e-Poster Presentation Session 9: Physics -Software and Image Processing
Date and Time: Friday, October 30, 2020, 09:00 - 10:30 CEST on an “on demand” basis

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and EXINI Diagnostics AB and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

