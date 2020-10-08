Lantheus Holdings Announces Presentations at the 33rd Annual European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Virtual Congress

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and EXINI Diagnostics AB, and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, today announced that two abstracts featuring data from the Company’s prostate specific membrane antigen artificial intelligence (PSMA AI) tool will be presented at the upcoming European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EAMN) Virtual Congress, which will be held from October 22-30, 2020. Details on the presentations are included below.

Oral Presentation

Title: Deep Learning-Enabled Comprehensive Detection and Quantification of 18FDCFPyL (PyL-PSMA) PET/CT

Presenter: Johan Brynolfsson; Data Scientist; EXINI Diagnostics AB, Lund, SWEDEN

Abstract ID: OP-548

Session Title: 1006: Cutting Edge Science Track - TROP Session: AI -Radiomics and Modelling

Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10:40 - 12:10 CEST on an “on demand” basis