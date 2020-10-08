Labrador Gold Announces Start of CSAMT Survey at Kingsway Property

Controlled Source Audio Magnetotellurics (CSAMT) is an electrical geophysical technique that measures resistivity in the subsurface down to depths in excess of 500 metres. The resistivity profiles can be used to target silicification associated with gold mineralization as well as deep structures such as the Appleton Fault Zone.

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a CSAMT geophysical survey is currently underway at its 77km 2 Kingsway Project near Gander Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold Belt along strike to the northeast of Newfound Gold Corp’s gold discovery announced earlier this year.

The CSAMT survey is being undertaken by Clearview Geophysics and consists of 20 line kilometres covering an area of complex structure and significant gold anomalies. The structure is dominated by the Appleton Fault Zone and associated splays and cross faults outlined by a recently completed structural assessment of the district. Geochemical anomalies from previous work covering the survey area include gold values from below detection (0.5ppb) to 800ppb (0.8g/t) in soil, 111ppb to 1,073 ppb (1.1g/t) in till and 7 to 60 gold grains recovered from the till samples.

“We are excited to get the CSAMT survey underway as it will aid us in effectively targeting potential gold mineralization at depth along the Appleton Fault Zone and associated structures,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of the Company. “It will complement the property wide soil sampling and VLF-EM surveys that are expected to produce anomalies for further follow up by the upcoming initial drilling program.“

The Kingsway gold project covers 77 square kilometres of highly prospective ground in the Gander gold district of Newfoundland in Eastern Canada. The project is located immediately adjacent to New Found Gold’s Queensway project and just 4.5 kilometres along strike to the northeast of their recent discovery of 92.86 g/t gold over 19 metres. (Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property). Most importantly, a recent structural interpretation of the district indicates the project covers approximately 22 kilometres of strike length of crustal scale faults, including the Dog Bay Line and Appleton Fault zone. The Appleton Fault Zone is known to be closely associated with many of the gold occurrences on New Found Gold’s Queensway project. As such, LabGold is the only other company in the district with ground covering this major crustal structure with a demonstrated association with gold mineralization. Prior gold exploration in the area covered by the Kingsway project has shown significant gold anomalies along the Appleton fault zone suggesting it remains a fertile structure for associated gold.