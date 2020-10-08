Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) has awarded Iteris a $6.9 million contract to provide operational services for two operations centers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission Awards Iteris $6.9 Million Operational Services Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, which includes an option to extend for an additional four years, Iteris will provide staffing and management services to the 511 Operations Center in Oakland, California that is responsible for collecting, curating and disseminating traffic and transit information for the nine-county Bay Area region. The 511 Operations Center staff disseminate transportation information through the 511 SF Bay traveler information system, of which the 511 Phone System and Transit Data System have been managed by Iteris since 2015. In addition, Iteris will also provide staffing and management services to the Regional Operations Center in San Francisco, California to monitor traffic and toll collection systems along the MTC-operated Express Lanes, and help maximize mobility through congestion management and coordinated incident response.

“MTC is committed to using technology to make the San Francisco Bay Area transportation network safer, more efficient and easier to navigate for our region’s travelers,” said Andrew Fremier, deputy executive director at MTC. “We look forward to continue working with Iteris to ensure that San Francisco Bay Area travelers and public transit riders, as well as emergency responders have accurate, real-time travel information around the clock via the 511 SF Bay traveler information system.”

“Iteris is proud that MTC has relied on Iteris to deliver key services of the San Francisco Bay Area’s 511 traveler information system since 2015, and we are excited to expand our role to include staffing and management services for two critical operations centers in the region,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “We are committed to ensuring that the San Francisco Bay Area’s travelers and public transit riders, as well as emergency responders, have access to accurate, real-time travel information to improve safety and efficiency throughout the region.”