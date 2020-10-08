 

AMA Insurance Agency and EXL announce strategic relationship for cloud-based LifePRO platform deployment

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced that AMA Insurance has selected EXL LifePRO to provide leading edge new business and policy administration platform services. The cloud-based deployment will be hosted by EXL along with ongoing application management support.

Pamela Moy, President of AMA Insurance, said, “Physicians count on AMA Insurance throughout their careers – from medical school to retirement. As we look to our future needs, we see EXL LifePRO as key to providing the technology foundation to support our success. Our relationship with EXL will provide the flexibility to enable our vision.”

“EXL is excited to work with AMAI to provide a solution to quickly deliver innovative products and enable a digital customer experience for physicians and all certificate holders,” said Keith Johnson, SVP of EXL. AMAI will use LifePRO for new business, administration, health insurance claims, billing, and analytics.

EXL’s LifePRO digital insurance solution provides a full, 360-degree view of a client’s relationship across a broad range of life, health, and annuity products. With a flexible web-based user interface and a complete library of digital services across policy servicing, party maintenance, agent and hierarchy management, and product configuration, the platform provides clients speed, security and scalability.

About AMA Insurance Agency
AMA Insurance Agency, Inc. is a subsidiary of the American Medical Association, committed to helping physicians secure their financial future and protect their assets. AMA Insurance leverages the influence of over one million physicians to negotiate highly competitive rates and customize insurance and financial products from top-rated companies. AMA Insurance offers a wide array of products, including life, disability and Medicare Supplement insurance. AMA Insurance is licensed as a third-party administrator and performs a full range of services from new business to claims adjudication for the life and health products they administer on behalf of a variety of A rated insurance carriers. For more information, please visit www.amainsure.com

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com. 

