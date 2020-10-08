 

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Announced Today the Signing of a Joint Venture With the Carlaw Group Ltd. to Provide Water to Kenya, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo

Peterborough, Canada, Oct. 08, 2020   

Peterborough, Canada, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) today announced a Joint Venture (“JV”) with the Carlaw Group Ltd. (“Carlaw”) to address the severe water crises across Africa. Carlaw and partners have been operating mission critical infrastructure projects in Africa since 2006.  This expertise will complement Rainmaker as it deploys its innovative Air-to-Water technology to bring water on-demand to communities lacking access to environmentally safe drinking water.

The partnership will distribute this water through a proposed water distribution agreement within the mining and construction sectors as well as through a bottled water operation using Rainmaker’s hybrid energy Air-to-Water solutions.  The partnership once fully deployed could reach USD $50 Million annually.

The JV will establish a subsidiary in Africa with a 51%/49% ownership Rainmaker/Carlaw that will implement Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) solutions in Kenya, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.  It will establish an urban initiative to work closely with the private sector and global humanitarian organizations to identify the areas experiencing severe water scarcity and then define appropriate and innovative solutions.

Rainmaker CEO Michael Skinner stated, “The agreement to supply our decentralized water solutions with our partner the Carlaw Group is another example of how Rainmaker’s technology can provide cost-effective water on-demand on an industrial scale to the world’s most water-scarce regions. Carlaw’s extensive relationships and working experience throughout Africa gives us direct access to critical infrastructure partners and industrial sectors to deliver massive offtake opportunities for our Water-as-a-Service solutions.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “2.2 billion people around the world do not have safely managed drinking water. Safe and readily available water is important for public health, whether it is used for drinking, domestic use, food production or recreational purposes.” Non-profit organization, Water.org affirms, “The water crisis is a health crisis. Nearly 1 million people die each year from water, sanitation and hygiene-related diseases.” Global access to safe, clean drinking water would not only drastically improve the health of millions, but according to WHO, it would also be a massive contributor to poverty reduction and economic growth.

