PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q3 2020 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its Q3 2020 results on Monday, October 26, 2020 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Q3 2020 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management’s discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial: