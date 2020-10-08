 

BOHA! To Present at Restaurants RISE Powered by MUFSO Virtual Event

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq:TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced Miguel Ortiz, Vice President of Restaurant Products at TransAct, makers of BOHA!, will speak at the Restaurants RISE powered by MUFSO virtual event on October 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The virtual session titled “Boost Operational Excellence by Leveraging Back-of-House Technology” will offer insights for how food safety and operations teams can achieve, verify and maintain operational excellence and accountability. Mr. Ortiz will be joined by Nick Bouse, Supervisor, Restaurant Services, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores to discuss implementation of use of BOHA! at the national chain.

“I am looking forward to sharing insights about back-of-house technological advances that operators can use to strengthen their business during such a critical time for all businesses,” said Mr. Ortiz. “Our industry has been forced to adopt change at a pace like never before in order to keep up with various restrictions and health and safety guidelines. We have learned a tremendous amount as a result and I look forward supporting the restaurant industry in every way we can.”

The speaker session will focus on four key areas including Employee & Customer Health & Safety, Food Safety & HACCP processes, Brand Standards & Food Quality and FDA Nutritional Compliance for Grab n’ Go products. Mr. Ortiz will share information about the all-new BOHA! Restaurant Operations platform which combines applications for Checklists & Procedures, Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Taking, and Timers in one integrated platform using hardware and cloud-based technology. As an end-user, Mr. Bouse will share how Love’s has used BOHA! to improve and streamline business operations.

Powered by Nation’s Restaurant News, MUFSO 2020 will deliver education, connection and inspiration for the restaurant industry in a new, state-of-the-art virtual tech stack. Available live and on-demand each Tuesday and Thursday in October, Restaurants RISE powered by MUFSO will bring together thousands of industry leaders set on reshaping the future of foodservice at its most crucial moment.

To register for the event, click here.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct, BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca and Printrex are trademarks of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. 2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

