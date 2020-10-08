 

Verint Named to 2020 CRM Industry Leader Awards

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced it was recognized in The 2020 CRM Industry Leader Awards by CRM Magazine for the Best Workforce Optimization (WFO) and the Best Contact Center Analytics.

CRM’s Annual Industry Leader Awards recognized the top five picks in 10 categories—spanning sales, marketing and customer service. CRM asked their panel of judges, made up of industry analysts and consultants, which CRM platforms, contact center analytics and new marketing automation solutions they would recommend and are most trusted in the industry today.

Selected for advances in technology, Verint continues to be a leading innovator in speech analytics. “Verint uses different engines for speech and text analytics,” said Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “Their AI-based semantic intelligence layer is highly effective at theme and topic extraction. And its new user interface is modern and user-friendly and gives users the exact information they need.”

Speech Analytics uses AI and machine learning to surface powerful insights that help organizations improve customer experience, drive efficiency, and increase sales performance. The solution automatically discovers and analyzes words, phrases, categories and themes spoken during calls and reveals trends and areas of opportunity or concern. Verint currently processes more than seven billion calls per year, transcribing and analyzing calls in over 65 languages and variants across its global customer base.

Verint’s WFO solution was named the top vendor in the category, and CRM magazine states, “Verint Systems has staked its claim as the preeminent WFO vendor, according to most analysts.” As stated by Paul Stockford, chief analyst, Saddletree Research, “The Verint name is synonymous with WFO. They remain the gold standard of WFO and have the history to back it up.”

Dick Bucci, founder and chief analyst at Pelorus Associates, says, “Verint is no stranger to robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics, but uses these strategically where they add value.”

Verint’s WFO offering brings together functionality for quality monitoring and recording; speech, text, and desktop and process analytics; workforce management; performance management, and more. The solutions help organizations improve performance, profitability, and empower contact center, branch and back office operations to deliver exceptional customer experiences while also reducing costs.

