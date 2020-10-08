Phunware Wins Contract Extension for Smart Shopper Solution on Mobile
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) contract extension by one of the largest, privately held real estate companies in the United States (the “Customer”) for its Smart Shopper Solution to enhance their retail shopping experience on mobile. The Customer specializes in shopping, entertainment and residential developments, while also developing parks, plazas integrated with retail environments and mixed-use developments that feature a blend of shopping, dining and entertainment alongside residential living.
“Real estate companies, real estate investment trusts and retailers are great partners for Phunware because there is a growing trend in favor of mixed-use development blending business, retail and residential living in pedestrian-friendly environments,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “These types of complex user experiences demand the kind of tech-enabled mobile engagement that our MaaS platform was specifically designed to achieve, and it’s increasingly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly accelerated adoption curves for digital transformation on mobile as businesses of all types look to foster Healthy Spaces for their customers to work, live and shop again.”
Phunware's MaaS Smart Shopper Solution on Apple iOS and Google Android helps real estate developers, real estate investment trusts and retailers transform their guest and shopper experiences with contextually-triggered messaging, real-time mapping, navigation and directions, concierge services, parking and valet assistance, location sharing, geofence-based commerce offers and more. In addition to the needs of consumers and luxury residents, the same indoor-outdoor MaaS navigation technology can also help retail store associates in speeding their restocking activities and order fulfillment completion times as well.
Key features of Phunware's Smart Shopper Solution include, but are not limited to:
- Location Based Services - Enables indoor-outdoor mapping, navigation and directions through static or real-time, blue dot positioning to help shoppers, residents and associates locate items within malls, stores, outlets and shops.
- Mobile Engagement - Leverages app user location and profile data to personalize 1:1 interactions and campaigns in order to maximize revenue opportunities.
- Audience Building & Engagement - Builds app user bases and then engages them with relevant brand messages and interactions for audiences of interest.
- Big Data - Uncovers deep insights about consumers, guests and residents to then identify, target and convert high-value segments based on their context, behavior and preferences.
Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in real estate, retail and mixed-use living by enabling a Smart Shopper Solution on mobile.
