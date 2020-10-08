 

Phunware Wins Contract Extension for Smart Shopper Solution on Mobile

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) contract extension by one of the largest, privately held real estate companies in the United States (the “Customer”) for its Smart Shopper Solution to enhance their retail shopping experience on mobile. The Customer specializes in shopping, entertainment and residential developments, while also developing parks, plazas integrated with retail environments and mixed-use developments that feature a blend of shopping, dining and entertainment alongside residential living.

“Real estate companies, real estate investment trusts and retailers are great partners for Phunware because there is a growing trend in favor of mixed-use development blending business, retail and residential living in pedestrian-friendly environments,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “These types of complex user experiences demand the kind of tech-enabled mobile engagement that our MaaS platform was specifically designed to achieve, and it’s increasingly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly accelerated adoption curves for digital transformation on mobile as businesses of all types look to foster Healthy Spaces for their customers to work, live and shop again.”

Phunware's MaaS Smart Shopper Solution on Apple iOS and Google Android helps real estate developers, real estate investment trusts and retailers transform their guest and shopper experiences with contextually-triggered messaging, real-time mapping, navigation and directions, concierge services, parking and valet assistance, location sharing, geofence-based commerce offers and more. In addition to the needs of consumers and luxury residents, the same indoor-outdoor MaaS navigation technology can also help retail store associates in speeding their restocking activities and order fulfillment completion times as well.

Key features of Phunware's Smart Shopper Solution include, but are not limited to:

  • Location Based Services - Enables indoor-outdoor mapping, navigation and directions through static or real-time, blue dot positioning to help shoppers, residents and associates locate items within malls, stores, outlets and shops.
  • Mobile Engagement - Leverages app user location and profile data to personalize 1:1 interactions and campaigns in order to maximize revenue opportunities.
  • Audience Building & Engagement - Builds app user bases and then engages them with relevant brand messages and interactions for audiences of interest.
  • Big Data - Uncovers deep insights about consumers, guests and residents to then identify, target and convert high-value segments based on their context, behavior and preferences.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in real estate, retail and mixed-use living by enabling a Smart Shopper Solution on mobile.

Seite 1 von 3
Phunware Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics ...
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Honeywell Contracts Phunware for Mobile Integrated Smart Workplace Solution
06.10.20
Cisco Meraki Adds Fourth Phunware Listing to Meraki Marketplace with Higher Education Smart Campus Mobile Solution
05.10.20
Phunware Expands Baptist Health South Florida Contract Through Presidio Channel Partnership
02.10.20
Phunware Launches Cisco Webex Collaboration Solution for Integrated Room Presence within Smart Workplace Mobile Applications
01.10.20
Phunware Partners with GAIN Innovation for Government Contracts in Texas
30.09.20
Phunware Recognized as Best Mobile-Driven Enterprise Cloud Platform for 2020
28.09.20
Cisco Meraki Adds Phunware Smart Workplace Mobile Solution for Employers to Meraki Marketplace
24.09.20
Phunware Announces Upward Revision to Third Quarter Net Revenues Guidance
22.09.20
Phunware Extends “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App to Google Play for Android
17.09.20
Phunware Launches Modular Mobile Application Framework

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.07.20
1
Lets have some PHUN