Phunware Wins Contract Extension for Smart Shopper Solution on Mobile

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) contract extension by one of the largest, privately held real estate companies in the United States (the “Customer”) for its Smart Shopper Solution to enhance their retail shopping experience on mobile. The Customer specializes in shopping, entertainment and residential developments, while also developing parks, plazas integrated with retail environments and mixed-use developments that feature a blend of shopping, dining and entertainment alongside residential living.

“Real estate companies, real estate investment trusts and retailers are great partners for Phunware because there is a growing trend in favor of mixed-use development blending business, retail and residential living in pedestrian-friendly environments,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “These types of complex user experiences demand the kind of tech-enabled mobile engagement that our MaaS platform was specifically designed to achieve, and it’s increasingly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly accelerated adoption curves for digital transformation on mobile as businesses of all types look to foster Healthy Spaces for their customers to work, live and shop again.”