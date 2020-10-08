University Presidents, Trustees, Provosts and Employers Come Together for Six-Part Webinar Series on Bridging the Gap Between College Education and Workforce Readiness

The value of higher education is increasingly being questioned, with recent data showing that only 35% of college graduates feel school prepared them for the workforce. To address the issue, a formidable group of stakeholders is coming together to launch a public dialogue on the topic. This month, global educational services provider Kaplan, the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U), and the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) will kick off a six-part webinar series, “Work Readiness Revisited and Reimagined,” to explore the gap between college education and workforce readiness.

This unique collaboration brings together a coalition of university presidents, trustees, provosts and employers to explore the perceived gap in expectations of the role of higher education in preparing students for the global workforce. The first discussion, “Closing the Perceptions Gap Among Stakeholders on the Work Readiness of College Graduates,” will run on October 28, 2020, 2:00-3:00 pm ET and tackle the question of why only 13% of U.S. adults feel college graduates are prepared for the workforce, even as the vast majority of college provosts are confident that their schools are doing a good job.

Panelists will be:

Mary Papazian - President, San Jose State University

- President, San Jose State University Lenore Rodicio - Executive Vice President and Provost, Miami Dade College

- Executive Vice President and Provost, Miami Dade College Gov. Jim Geringer - Chairman, Western Governors University Board of Trustees; Trustee, Complete College America; 30th Governor of Wyoming

- Chairman, Western Governors University Board of Trustees; Trustee, Complete College America; 30th Governor of Wyoming Ron Parker - Trustee, Texas Christian University; former Senior Vice President, HR and Chief Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer, PepsiCo

“Confidence in higher education has declined, with a growing number of learners questioning whether it is worth the cost. Perhaps the biggest factor contributing to this is the perceived lack of work readiness among graduates,” said Brandon Busteed, President, University Partners and Global Head, Learn-Work Innovation, Kaplan. “There’s clearly a disconnect in perception that needs to be addressed, and bringing together key stakeholders for a sustained dialogue on this is critical.”