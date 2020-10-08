Columbia Care Brings Consistency and Credibility to the Adult Use Cannabis Space with First National Lifestyle Brand Seed & Strain

Columbia Care, Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of the company’s first internally developed cannabis lifestyle brand, Seed & Strain. The Company’s inaugural venture into national brand launches, Seed & Strain was created to provide both adult use and medical consumers a credible, consistent suite of the cleanest, most premium and powerful cannabis products from one of the largest, most experienced cultivators in the country.

“At Columbia Care, providing the highest-quality products has been a part of our business since 2012, and we’re excited to finally unveil our first national lifestyle cannabis brand, Seed & Strain,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “This brand was born to meet the needs of today’s cannabis customer. Our largest customer segments shared concerns over the quality and consistency of adult use products, namely that the same attention to detail and standards that exist in medical don’t always apply to the adult use market. Customers want a streamlined buying experience with access to brands that represent products of similar quality, traits, and potency. Seed & Strain is a product everyone can trust because we’re using the same standards and practices that consumers rely on when it comes to Columbia Care’s medical products.”

Following the recent acquisition of The Green Solution, the leading adult use provider in the state of Colorado, and the announcement of the pending acquisition of Project Cannabis, the premium flower provider in the state of California, Seed & Strain continues Columbia Care’s mission to provide the highest quality products and services to all consumers through the addition of a lifestyle brand to its diversifying portfolio.

“Operating across one of the broadest and most diverse portfolios of vertically integrated markets in the country, we see not just an opportunity but a responsibility to build national brands that customers and patients can trust and rely on,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “The two largest struggles for any well-designed cannabis brand in the past has been the difficulty of offering products in multiple markets, as well as control over supply chain to ensure consistent quality. Columbia Care’s scaled national operations and reputation for high quality products uniquely position us to solve these issues and deliver against one of the largest gaps in our industry: thoughtfully-built brands with consistent, curated product collections available from coast to coast.”