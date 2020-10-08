Waitr Adds Dine-In Capabilities to Platform

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it has launched tableside service technology for restaurants. Through the scanning of a QR code on a smartphone, the new product allows diners to access the menu from the table, place an order, pay and tip all in the Waitr app without contact.

“Contactless service has become increasingly important amid the pandemic for safety reasons. This new product will serve the need of restaurants that are bolstering their safety protocol, and will help make diners feel safer since the ordering process is contact free,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr. “This product also has the potential to increase the number of times a table can turnover due to the lack of waiting on the diner side.”