 

Everbridge Senior Leader Wins Stevie Award Recognizing Women in Business Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced Senior Vice President of Product Marketing Claudia Dent received a Stevie Award in the category of “Female Executive of the Year – Business Services” for companies with 11 to 2,500 employees. The award shines a spotlight on Dent’s contributions to Everbridge, as well as the company’s commitment to hiring and promoting women to the highest levels within the organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005553/en/

Everbridge Senior Leader Wins Stevie Award Recognizing Women in Business Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge Senior Leader Wins Stevie Award Recognizing Women in Business Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Stevie Awards remain highly sought-after worldwide, exemplifying achievement in business by organizations and individuals across more than 60 nations. According to the awards site: “The Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.”

Dent, who serves as a member of Everbridge’s senior management team, received the award due in part to her demonstrably strong leadership, product innovation, and support for an inclusive company culture. Most notably, she played an important role in the development of Everbridge CEM products aimed at helping organizations keep their people safe and businesses running in anticipation of, or during, natural, manmade and digital crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We applaud Claudia’s many contributions, and all of our ‘Bridgers,’ for their ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and strong focus on the customer and our mission to keep people safe and businesses running,” said Cara Antonacci, Head of People & Culture at Everbridge. “Everbridge remains committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we take pride in hiring and promoting women throughout our talented workforce.”

Additional recent recognition for Everbridge includes Frost & Sullivan’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, expansion of its existing portfolio of over 160 patents with a recent new award, certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, “Overall Best in Category” in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report, Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution by IT Central Station, one of Boston’s Best Places to Work in 2020, Growth Company of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, as well as the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics ...
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Dr. Anthony Fauci und Führungspersönlichkeiten von IBM, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Mayo Clinic und Ford sowie der Gouverneur von Mississippi und der Bürgermeister von Miami sind Redner beim Symposium von Everbridge...
06.10.20
Dr. Anthony Fauci Joined by C-Level Executives from IBM, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Mayo Clinic, and Ford, as well as Gov. of Mississippi and Miami Mayor, to Present at Everbridge’s Symposium, COVID-19: Road to Recovery, Oct. 14-15, 2020
05.10.20
Banner Health, One of the Largest Employers in the U.S., Selects Everbridge to Improve Patient Experience with Industry-Leading Indoor Wayfinding Solution
05.10.20
Everbridge Announces 4th Annual Critical Event Management Impact Awards Recognizing the Innovative Use of Technology for Mitigating Impact of COVID-19 and Other Crises in 2020
23.09.20
Ehemaliges weltweites Staatsoberhaupt spricht zu den Teilnehmern des Symposiums COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) von Everbridge vom 14. bis 15. Oktober 2020; weitere Keynotes von Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sir Richard Branson und Dr. Sanjay Gupta
23.09.20
Former World Head of State to Address Attendees at Everbridge’s COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) Symposium, Joining Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sir Richard Branson, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta as Keynotes, October 14-15, 2020
22.09.20
Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform Rolled Out in First-of-its-Kind Deployment Among Indigenous Peoples of Canada
21.09.20
Everbridge Recognized in the 2020 Gartner Report: Market Guide for Social Distancing Technology
16.09.20
Sir Richard Branson ist Hauptredner neben Dr. Anthony Fauci und Dr. Sanjay Gupta beim virtuellen Symposium von Everbridge, „COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R)“, am 14. und 15. Oktober 2020
15.09.20
Sir Richard Branson Joins Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Sanjay Gupta as Keynote Speakers for Everbridge’s Virtual Symposium, COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R), October 14-15, 2020