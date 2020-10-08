Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced Senior Vice President of Product Marketing Claudia Dent received a Stevie Award in the category of “Female Executive of the Year – Business Services” for companies with 11 to 2,500 employees. The award shines a spotlight on Dent’s contributions to Everbridge, as well as the company’s commitment to hiring and promoting women to the highest levels within the organization.

Everbridge Senior Leader Wins Stevie Award Recognizing Women in Business Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Stevie Awards remain highly sought-after worldwide, exemplifying achievement in business by organizations and individuals across more than 60 nations. According to the awards site: “The Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.”

Dent, who serves as a member of Everbridge’s senior management team, received the award due in part to her demonstrably strong leadership, product innovation, and support for an inclusive company culture. Most notably, she played an important role in the development of Everbridge CEM products aimed at helping organizations keep their people safe and businesses running in anticipation of, or during, natural, manmade and digital crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We applaud Claudia’s many contributions, and all of our ‘Bridgers,’ for their ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and strong focus on the customer and our mission to keep people safe and businesses running,” said Cara Antonacci, Head of People & Culture at Everbridge. “Everbridge remains committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we take pride in hiring and promoting women throughout our talented workforce.”

Additional recent recognition for Everbridge includes Frost & Sullivan’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, expansion of its existing portfolio of over 160 patents with a recent new award, certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, “Overall Best in Category” in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report, Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution by IT Central Station, one of Boston’s Best Places to Work in 2020, Growth Company of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, as well as the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.