REPEAT -- EarthRenew Announces Up to C$10m Equity Facility With Alumina

 

EarthRenew Announces Up to C$10m Equity Facility With Alumina

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financing facility (the “Facility”) for up to C$10 million with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina"), an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC.

The investment agreement provides the Company with an at-will financing facility over a period of 24 months during which the Company can draw down, at its sole discretion, equity private placement tranches of up to C$500,000. Each tranche will be composed of units with each unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant, at discounts between 15 and 25 percent of the closing price of the Common Shares on the day prior to EarthRenew's drawdown notice to Alumina. The exercise price of the warrants will be at a 25 per cent premium over market at the time of the issuance and the warrants will have a term of 60 months. Each draw down from the Facility may be subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to a financing under the Facility will be subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of financings under the Facility, if any, for capital equipment purchases, engineering and construction costs for the redevelopment of EarthRenew’s Strathmore facility, feasibility studies on future projects, field and research trials, market development activities, working capital for the ramp-up of our operations at the Strathmore facility and general corporate purposes. No finder’s fees will be paid in connection with a financing under the Facility.

“Global interest in sustainable agriculture is at an all-time high, yet the common thinking remains stuck in the previous century, presuming that organic farming necessarily involves a much higher cost,” explained Adi Nahmani, Managing Member of Alumina. “We are pleased to invest in EarthRenew as they accelerate their work to provide an alternative to that paradigm, supporting sustainable agriculture in a profitable, market-competitive manner.”

“The Facility provides us with comfort that we have an option to secure the capital necessary to accelerate the Strathmore facility recommissioning and pursue U.S. expansion opportunities over the next 12 months,” Keith Driver, CEO of EarthRenew, commented.

