Patagonia Gold receives preliminary Environmental Permit for Gold Production at Lomada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to announce that it has received a preliminary Environmental Permit (“Permit”) for mining and leaching operations at its Lomada de Leiva mine (“Lomada”) in the western part of the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina. Patagonia applied for the Permit in August 2020 (as previously disclosed on August 12, 2020). The definitive Environmental Permit is expected to be received within the next 30 days.



Highlights