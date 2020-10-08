Patagonia Gold receives preliminary Environmental Permit for Gold Production at Lomada
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to announce that it has received a preliminary
Environmental Permit (“Permit”) for mining and leaching operations at its Lomada de Leiva mine (“Lomada”) in the western part of the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina. Patagonia applied for the
Permit in August 2020 (as previously disclosed on August 12, 2020). The definitive Environmental Permit is expected to be received within the next 30 days.
Highlights
- The Lomada gold deposit is a classic, low-sulfidation epithermal mineral system hosted in an NNE-striking, steeply ESE-dipping structure (the “Main Breccia”) typical of other epithermal precious metal deposits of the Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz.
- Lomada commenced commercial gold production in 2013 via heap leaching of surface-mined material. A total of 1,914,400 tonnes of mined material, grading 1.97 g/t Au, has been placed on the fully lined heap leach facility.
- Approximately 121,100 ounces of gold have been mined and 98,100 ounces recovered by leaching from Lomada since inception. During this period, mining occurred from a portion of the Main Breccia spanning more than 150 m vertically, 20 m wide, and 600 m on strike.
- During peak production, Lomada achieved approximately 3,900 recovered gold ounces per month.
- The Company continues to recover approximately 300 gold ounces a month from the pregnant leach solution at the Lomada processing facility.
- The mineralization that is targeted for new mining and processing occurs on the same mineralized structure that hosted all of Lomada’s past production. Figure: http://patagoniagold.com/projects/lomada-de-leiva/
Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer states; “We are excited with the opportunity of resuming operations at Lomada de Leiva. We continue to evaluate our portfolio of gold/silver projects and properties in Argentina to strategically increase production while maintaining exploration activities. With ownership of processing facilities in Argentina and a recovering mining sector in the country supported by the provincial and federal mining authorities, we are well-positioned to add stakeholder value.”
