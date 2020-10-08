Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Launches Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Program to Increase Sales and Retention

“I am extremely excited to launch our CRM program. Our customers are the company’s most important asset and the CRM platform will create a greater customer experience,” states Duke Pitts, president of Grey Cloak Tech. “The CRM program is designed to provide a level of service that consumers find refreshing while ultimately generating lifetime value customers. It is also designed to increase sales through our referral and rewards program, provide compelling content that will keep people engaged, and increase the average sale through upgrades. As we look to the future, the CRM program will allow us to introduce new products to a larger base of consumers at an efficient cost.”

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK – soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products, today announces its subsidiary BergaMe t NA is launching a robust customer relationship management (CRM) program aimed at increasing sales, increasing revenue and generating a higher number of lifetime value customers.

BergaMet NA offers a line of five proprietary Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit products that contain natural ingredients and are GMO-free, scientifically designed, doctor recommended and clinically proven to improve cardiovascular function and address the underlying conditions that lead to metabolic syndrome, helping users lead healthier lives in today’s environment. The latest BergaMet product, Clinical IMMUNETM, introduced earlier this week, is an advanced immune building health product with 11 essential vitamins and minerals including Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and BetaVia Complete that combats upper respiratory tract infections by 70%.

BergaMet NA products are currently being sold through www.BergametNA.com, Amazon, key retailers, www.wholescripts.com, and doctors throughout the United States.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK – name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites:

www.HealthyExtractsinc.com, www.GreyCloakTech.com, www.BergametNA.com, www.UBNutrients.com.

About BergaMet NA

BergaMet NA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grey Cloak Technologies (OTC: GRCK), is a provider of nutraceutical natural heart health supplements. Based in Nevada, BergaMet researches and develops proprietary, natural, plant-based formulations. BergaMet also provides sales and distribution of natural neuro products that feature superior health technologies based on clinical and doctor supported evidence for maintaining a healthy immune system and improving metabolic syndrome. Learn more at www.BergametNA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

