Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces the Acceptance of Two Posters at the Virtual Joint 49th Annual Child Neurology Society & 16th International Child Neurology Society Congress (CNS-ICNA) Meeting

DEVON, Pa., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today has announced the acceptance and presentation details of two posters at the virtual Joint 49 th Annual Child Neurology Society & 16 th International Child Neurology Society Congress (CNS-ICNA) Meeting. The CNS-ICNA annual meeting is being held virtually from October 12 th through October 23 rd , 2020. A copy of the posters will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website at the time of presentation on Monday October 12 th at http://zynerba.com/publications/ .

Title: "Tolerability and Efficacy of ZYN002 Cannabidiol (CBD) Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents With Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Open-Label Phase 2 Study [BRIGHT (ZYN2-CL-030)]”

Abstract number: 0406 0585 000888

Primary keyword: “Cognitive/Behavioral Disorders (including Autism)”

Poster number: 677

