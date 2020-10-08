 

R3 Score Launches ‘Bank on 100 Million’ Campaign to Foster Racial and Economic Equality for Americans with Criminal Records

It’s Easy to Participate -Take the Pledge, Review your Policies and Practices, Use R3 Score

BALTIMORE, MD, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R3 Score Technologies, Inc. ("R3 Score"), a newly established public company via a share exchange agreement (OTC PINK: GBBT) and SaaS company providing a more contextualized criminal background check, today announced it has launched the ‘Bank on 100 Million’ campaign (www.Bankon100Million.com). The campaign is designed to encourage the private sector to evaluate employees and consumers with records more fairly than ever before -- treating them as potential candidates rather than unfairly discriminating against them.

Joining the campaign begins with businesses and financial institutions taking the Bank on 100 Million pledge, which simply states the organization's commitment to inclusive policies and practices that do not disqualify talent or customers solely based on a background check -- promoting racial and economic equality for all. Beyond the pledge, entities are invited to take the next two steps: build a community of stakeholders to assess current policies and practices (and if necessary establish new ones) and use R3 Score as a means to operationalize their values.

R3 Score was co-founded by a nationally recognized criminal justice advocacy team and is led by Laurin Leonard. Laurin co-founded R3 Score with her mother, Teresa Y. Hodge, as a result of their lived experience with mass incarceration.

“The current climate in America is forcing corporations to evaluate their longstanding systems that have created a culture of dismissing certain candidates due to a criminal record,” said Laurin Leonard, R3 Score CEO and Co-Founder. “We are proud to launch Bank on 100 Million to inspire change and create opportunities for those constantly judged by their worst mistake and not by their full potential.” 

The U.S. has roughly five percent of the world's population and incarcerates nearly 25 percent of the world’s prisoners resulting in one in three Americans facing inequity and societal barriers due to having an arrest and/or conviction record. Today this equates to 70 million people and by the year 2030, it is estimated that there will be more than 100 million Americans with a criminal record. The consequences of a criminal record are innumerable – particularly for people of color who are disproportionately impacted by the judicial system – leading to reduced employment consideration, lower credit scores, limited access to educational opportunities and financial services such as checking accounts, home, and business loans and many other products and services that require a credit and/or background check.

