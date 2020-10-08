R3 Score Launches ‘Bank on 100 Million’ Campaign to Foster Racial and Economic Equality for Americans with Criminal Records

It’s Easy to Participate -Take the Pledge, Review your Policies and Practices, Use R3 Score

BALTIMORE, MD, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R3 Score Technologies, Inc. ("R3 Score"), a newly established public company via a share exchange agreement (OTC PINK: GBBT) and SaaS company providing a more contextualized criminal background check, today announced it has launched the ‘Bank on 100 Million’ campaign ( www.Bankon100Million.com ). The campaign is designed to encourage the private sector to evaluate employees and consumers with records more fairly than ever before -- treating them as potential candidates rather than unfairly discriminating against them.

Joining the campaign begins with businesses and financial institutions taking the Bank on 100 Million pledge, which simply states the organization's commitment to inclusive policies and practices that do not disqualify talent or customers solely based on a background check -- promoting racial and economic equality for all. Beyond the pledge, entities are invited to take the next two steps: build a community of stakeholders to assess current policies and practices (and if necessary establish new ones) and use R3 Score as a means to operationalize their values.