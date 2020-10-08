Global Water Resources Receives ‘Utility of the Future Today’ Award

Global Water has been recognized for its transformational work in community engagement, watershed stewardship, and recovery of resources, including water, energy, and nutrients. The recognition celebrates the achievements of water utilities that transform from the traditional wastewater treatment system to a resource recovery center and leader in the overall sustainability and resilience of the communities they serve.

PHOENIX, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has received national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse approach by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF).

Global Water was noted for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real resource conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

“We are honored to be recognized by this esteemed group of organizations with this award,” said Global Water Resources president and CEO, Ron Fleming. “The rapid growth of the communities we serve combined with our TWM approach has presented us the opportunity to achieve meaningful results, including the nearly complete beneficial use of recycled water and the successful implementation of our industry leading technology platform.”

Reuse has been a standard part of Global Water’s development agreements. This standard has allowed the utility to make significant capital investments and construct the purple-pipe recycled water distribution system throughout communities before streets were paved. In order to further this reuse strategy as the company’s service areas have grown, Global Water conducted significant educational outreach about water use and the benefits of using recycled water. As a result, recycled water usage increased from zero in 2003 to more than 8.5 billion gallons by 2020.