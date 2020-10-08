Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentations at the Virtual American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) 2020 Annual Meeting

 

DEVON, Pa., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the acceptance and oral presentation details of two sets of data at the virtual American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) 2020 Annual Meeting. The oral presentations will take place during the “Research Pipeline: New Findings on Diagnostic and Therapeutics” session. The AACAP annual meeting is being held virtually from October 12th through October 24th, 2020. A copy of the slides will be made available on Friday October 23rd at the time of presentation on the Zynerba corporate website at http://zynerba.com/publications/.

“We are honored to be invited to provide two oral presentations at the virtual AACAP annual meeting to further describe the important responses to Zygel observed in clinical trials in children and adolescents with Fragile X syndrome (FXS) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), respectively, including data reported by parents and caregivers,” said Joseph Palumbo, MD, FAPA, MACPsych, Chief Medical Officer of Zynerba. “On behalf of participating families and investigators, we look forward to sharing these results with the AACAP scientific community.”

Friday, October 23rd, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM EDT

Title: “ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents With Fragile X Syndrome: Role of Methylation Status as a Correlate to Disease Severity and as a Prognostic Biomarker”
Session: “Research Pipeline: New Findings on Diagnostic and Therapeutics”
Presentation number: 32.8

Title: “Tolerability and Efficacy of ZYN002 Cannabidiol (CBD) Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents With Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Open-Label Phase 2 Study [BRIGHT (ZYN2-CL-030)]”
Session: “Research Pipeline: New Findings on Diagnostic and Therapeutics”
Presentation number: 32.7

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Zynerba Contact
Will Roberts, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
484.581.7489
robertsw@zynerba.com

Media contact
Molly Devlin
Evoke KYNE
215.928.2199
Molly.Devlin@evokegroup.com


Disclaimer

