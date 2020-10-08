Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Obtains Mulch Contract from Three Circle K Convenient Store Divisions, a Subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF)

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has obtained 2021’s mulch contracts from Three Circle K convenient store divisions, a Subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (OTC: ANCUF)(“ANCUF”). The mulch contract was obtained a week after the Company secured a mulch and soil purchase agreement with The Kroger Co.

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “Obtaining three Circle K convenient store’s mulch contract for 2021 gives us an amazing opportunity to build a relationship with their brand and expand throughout more stores. We have been blessed to be offered these amazing opportunities from large chain accounts to help further expand or brand and overall exposure”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.