Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast
Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its third quarter earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, October 20, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, October 21, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Curtis J. Myers, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
The live webcast of this call can be heard/viewed by going to Fulton Financial Corporation's website, www.fult.com, selecting the Investor Relations tab, and clicking on the link to the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call. You can also dial in to listen to an audio-only version of the call at (844) 264-2102, Conference ID 1585918.
Fulton Financial Corporation, a $24.6 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,400 employees and operates approximately 225 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005560/en/Fulton Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare