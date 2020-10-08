 

T-Mobile Business Customers Happiest in Wireless Four Years Running

Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR years running. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced for four years in a row, businesses of all sizes have ranked the Un-carrier #1 in wireless satisfaction in the annual J.D. Power U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study. T-Mobile also achieved the highest score across large enterprise and small/medium size businesses in ALL six study factors: performance and reliability, customer service, sales representatives and account executives, offerings and promotions, cost of service and billing.

“We are in a position to help millions of businesses who no longer have to compromise between network, service or value. When you offer customers the best of all three, the result is happy customers — the happiest customers,” said Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of T-Mobile for Business. “We’re proud of our network. And proud that our large enterprise and small/medium business customers rated us #1 in performance and reliability. And we won’t stop there. T-Mobile is expanding the already largest 5G network in America to cover more businesses in more places than anyone else, plus adding more 2.5GHz mid-band 5G to deliver super-fast download speeds that average 7.5x faster than LTE today.”

All the Goodness for All the Businesses

T-Mobile for Business has come a long way since 2015 when T-Mobile launched Un-carrier 9.0, Un-carrier for Business. Business customers are fans of unlimited international 2G data, generous hotspot data, clear and predictable pricing, in-flight internet on Gogo equipped domestic flights, and dedicated customer care featuring T-Mobile's Team of Experts. Plus, the Un-carrier reimagined business plans to help businesses save more time and money. The new Magenta for Business and Magenta Plus for Business plans now include the option to get Microsoft 365 on Us, making T-Mobile the first service provider to put productivity tools in the hands of businesses for no extra charge.

