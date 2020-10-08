 

Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO to Enter California with the Opening of Its 11th Dispensary Nationally

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara to Officially Open to the Public on October 14, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced it will enter California, the world’s largest cannabis market with the opening of its 11th retail location nationally: BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara. Earlier this year, Jushi acquired GSG SBCA, Inc., a licensed cannabis dispensary in Santa Barbara, and concurrently signed a $3.2 million sale-leaseback agreement with a financing partner related to the real estate previously purchased in connection with the acquisition of GSG SBCA, Inc.

BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara, which is conveniently located near Loreto Plaza in the heart of Santa Barbara at 3516 State Street, will begin serving customers on October 14th at 10:00 a.m. BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara customers can shop for medical and adult-use cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com, which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup. In the near future, BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara will also be adding delivery services as permitted by the City of Santa Barbara.

“With sales that far surpass any other U.S. state, California represents a significant growth opportunity for Jushi,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “Our new flagship store is strategically located in Santa Barbara, a limited license market that currently only allows for three dispensaries to operate in the city. We’re excited to be a part of this active, engaged community and look forward to welcoming local residents to experience the BEYOND / HELLO customer-first approach and state-of-the-art dispensary.” Mr. Cacioppo continued, “We will also continue to pursue additional M&A opportunities in California, particularly in jurisdictions with high barriers to entry, limited market participants, and strong growth opportunities.”

BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara carries top cannabis brands and products, including flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures/sublinguals and merchandise. Its expertly trained staff is also available during normal store hours to help customers identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. The licensed storefront is ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to seniors and veterans and active military servicepeople with identification. For more information, visit https://www.jushico.com/ or BEYOND / HELLO on Instagram and Facebook.

Seite 1 von 3
Jushi Holdings Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Virtual 2020 Investor and Analyst Day Replay Now Available
01.10.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Expects Record Third Quarter Revenue of Approximately $24 Million
15.09.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Expands Depth of Senior Leadership Team with Key Promotion
14.09.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 1, 2020