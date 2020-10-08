Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO to Enter California with the Opening of Its 11th Dispensary Nationally
BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara to Officially Open to the Public on October 14, 2020
BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced it will enter California, the world’s largest cannabis market with the opening of its 11th retail location nationally: BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara. Earlier this year, Jushi acquired GSG SBCA, Inc., a licensed cannabis dispensary in Santa Barbara, and concurrently signed a $3.2 million sale-leaseback agreement with a financing partner related to the real estate previously purchased in connection with the acquisition of GSG SBCA, Inc.
BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara, which is conveniently located near Loreto Plaza in the heart of Santa Barbara at 3516 State Street, will begin serving customers on October 14th at 10:00 a.m. BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara customers can shop for medical and
adult-use cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com, which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve
products for convenient in-store pickup. In the near future, BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara will also be adding delivery services as permitted by the City of Santa Barbara.
“With sales that far surpass any other U.S. state, California represents a significant growth opportunity for Jushi,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “Our new flagship store is strategically located in Santa Barbara, a limited license market that currently only allows for three dispensaries to operate in the city. We’re excited to be a part of this active, engaged community and look forward to welcoming local residents to experience the BEYOND / HELLO customer-first approach and state-of-the-art dispensary.” Mr. Cacioppo continued, “We will also continue to pursue additional M&A opportunities in California, particularly in jurisdictions with high barriers to entry, limited market participants, and strong growth opportunities.”
BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara carries top cannabis brands and products, including flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures/sublinguals and merchandise. Its expertly trained staff is also available during normal store hours to help customers identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. The licensed storefront is ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to seniors and veterans and active military servicepeople with identification. For more information, visit https://www.jushico.com/ or BEYOND / HELLO on Instagram and Facebook.
