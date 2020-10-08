Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO to Enter California with the Opening of Its 11th Dispensary Nationally

BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara to Officially Open to the Public on October 14, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced it will enter California, the world’s largest cannabis market with the opening of its 11th retail location nationally: BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara . Earlier this year, Jushi acquired GSG SBCA, Inc., a licensed cannabis dispensary in Santa Barbara, and concurrently signed a $3.2 million sale-leaseback agreement with a financing partner related to the real estate previously purchased in connection with the acquisition of GSG SBCA, Inc.