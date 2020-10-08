 

New 451 Research Report Captures the Impact of Efficiency and Sustainability on Cloud & Service Provider Market

- Findings from interviews with 800+ data centre service providers worldwide to determine current state of strategic sustainability initiatives

- Majority of respondents (57 percent) view sustainability as competitive differentiator and cite customer expectations as a major driver; yet only 43 percent of respondents say they have strategic sustainability initiatives and efficiency improvements for their infrastructure.

- Report assesses gaps in resources and technology adoption, and risk of not enacting sustainability strategies

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced findings from a newly commissioned study by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, that captures the impact efficiency and sustainability have on the cloud and service provider business. The recently released report includes insights from a survey of over 800 data centre service providers around the globe about their perspectives on sustainability and the strategic initiatives they are either deploying or may be using in the future. Additionally, it addresses what's required to achieve sustainability measures for colocation providers.

"The report from 451 Research provides a snapshot of the influence efficiency and sustainability has on the colocation market," said Mark Bidinger, President of the Cloud & Service Provider Segment, Schneider Electric. "Multi-tenant data centre operators can use it as a tool to assess gaps in resources and adoption, as well as the risks of not taking action."

For the report Multi-tenant data centres and sustainability: ambitions and reality, 451 Research conducted surveys with IT decision makers who hold functional responsibilities over their data centre sustainability strategies within colocation and wholesale data centres. Respondents were based in countries throughout the world including: the United States, China, India, Australia, France, United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Demark, and more. The companies ranged in size of 10 to 10,000+ employees, and with data centre capacity from under 1MW to more than 150MW.

