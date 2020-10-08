 

Quick start for integrated IT landscape - with 'SAP on Microsoft Azure' by q.beyond

Quick start for integrated IT landscape - with 'SAP on Microsoft Azure' by q.beyond

Quick start for integrated IT landscape - with "SAP on Microsoft Azure" by q.beyond

- Optimal IT mix of hybrid cloud structures for SME customers
- q.beyond one of few companies selected for Microsoft's "SAP DCM Sprint" programme

Cologne, 8 October 2020 - Microsoft and q.beyond are to cooperate in migrating SAP systems to Microsoft's public cloud Azure and have agreed a partnership for this purpose. The aim is to support SME customers as they move towards a forward-looking SAP S/4HANA solution and a fully integrated IT environment. q.beyond is a partner in Microsoft's exclusive "SAP DCM (Datacenter Migration) Sprint" programme. This will enable q.beyond and its customers to benefit from features such as direct access to technical information from Microsoft.

Using hybrid cloud scenarios for digitalisation

"Small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly on the lookout for a suitable functional solution to make their ERP systems fit for the future and seamlessly integrate these into their existing IT landscapes", explains Thies Rixen, a member of the management at q.beyond. "We have nevertheless seen that many companies were disappointed by their first attempts at working with the public cloud. After all, to operate next-generation IT systems smoothly, you also need application and cloud expertise."

To address this, q.beyond is supporting its customers by offering the necessary expertise and drawing on its longstanding experience in digitalisation processes involving Cloud, SAP and IoT. It provides SME customers with the best mix of hybrid cloud structures - comprising public cloud resources such as Microsoft Azure and private cloud environments from q.beyond's data centres. "This combination gives SME customers an ideal basis to go ahead with digitalisation projects at their own pace and in line with their own priorities", adds Rixen.

