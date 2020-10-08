 

Humana Expanding in New Jersey, Will Sell Medicare Advantage Plans in Four More Counties

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020   

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today it will grow its New Jersey market footprint by offering Medicare Advantage plans in four additional counties in the state. In addition, for the first time, the company is introducing a Humana Honor Plan in New Jersey. While the plan is an option for all Medicare-eligible individuals, it may be helpful coverage for military veterans seeking to complement their Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.

The new options will be available during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period – or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Expansion Into Four New Counties

This AEP, Humana will broaden its presence in New Jersey by offering Medicare Advantage plans for the first time in four New Jersey counties: Essex, Monmouth, and Union counties in Northern New Jersey, and Atlantic County in Southern New Jersey. This means that Humana will have a total sales footprint across 17 New Jersey counties, representing 80 percent of the state’s counties.

“During these extraordinary times, it’s critical that we help meet the health care coverage needs of New Jerseyans by expanding our Medicare Advantage plan availability in the state,” said Rich Vollmer, Humana Senior Vice President and Medicare North Division Leader. “Humana is pleased to not only bolster our presence in New Jersey to include four additional counties, but also to broaden our plan offerings. We are more committed than ever to the health and well-being of the communities we serve in New Jersey.”

The 13 other New Jersey counties in which Humana Medicare Advantage plans also remain available are Bergen, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties in Northern New Jersey; and Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, and Salem counties in Southern New Jersey.

This year’s market expansion is the third for Humana in New Jersey, which established its Medicare Advantage presence in the state in 2019 and added seven new counties in 2020.

New Humana Honor Plan in New Jersey

Today Humana also is announcing a new, $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan option in its 17-county New Jersey footprint to deepen the company’s commitment to individuals with Medicare, especially military veterans, in the state. While the Humana Honor plan is an option for anyone with Medicare, it can complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including robust dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor Plan does not include prescription drug coverage.

