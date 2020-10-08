 

RELX Survey AI Adoption Accelerates during COVID-19 Pandemic; 68% of US Businesses Increased Investment in AI Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

The adoption of new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and further investment in existing AI technologies accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study released today by RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The study also reveals that overall implementation of AI technologies across the business landscape increased for the third consecutive year.

The 2020 RELX Emerging Tech Executive Report marks the third edition of the survey and provides a three-year overview of AI adoption. It features insights from business leaders across eight industries (government, healthcare, insurance, legal, science/medical, banking and agriculture) and covers AI’s impact on businesses’ success, the future of work, global competition, ethics, and the global COVID-19 response. More than 1,000 U.S. senior executives were surveyed.

COVID-19 Drove AI Technology Investment and Adoption

COVID-19 is the most pressing issue facing US executives today as it reshapes and disrupts industries across the US. The majority of respondents (68%) increased their investment in AI technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic with 48% investing in new AI technologies and 46% investing further in AI technologies already in use at their companies. Similarly, 63% of business leaders polled report that AI technologies had a positive impact on their business’s ability to stay resilient in the face of the pandemic.

For many respondents, the COVID-19 response effort underscored the importance of AI, with 77% agreeing that these technologies helped slow the spread of the virus and almost eight in ten (79%) responding that countries should share AI technology resources in light of the pandemic.

“Businesses’ response to COVID-19 has confirmed the view of US business leaders that artificial intelligence has the power to create smarter, more agile and profitable businesses,” said Vijay Raghavan, Executive Director of the Chief Technology Officer Forum at RELX. “Businesses face more complex challenges every day and AI technologies have become a mission-critical resource in adapting to, if not overcoming, these types of unforeseen obstacles and staying resilient.”

The Use of Artificial Intelligence has Increased Across Nearly all Sectors Polled

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries and changing competitive dynamics. Modern organizations are increasingly implementing AI technologies to uncover new efficiencies and inform business decisions.

Seite 1 von 5
RELX Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:56 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt Relx auf 'Overweight'
07.10.20
UBS belässt Relx auf 'Neutral'
15.09.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Relx auf 'Buy'