The 2020 RELX Emerging Tech Executive Report marks the third edition of the survey and provides a three-year overview of AI adoption. It features insights from business leaders across eight industries (government, healthcare, insurance, legal, science/medical, banking and agriculture) and covers AI’s impact on businesses’ success, the future of work, global competition, ethics, and the global COVID-19 response. More than 1,000 U.S. senior executives were surveyed.

The adoption of new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and further investment in existing AI technologies accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study released today by RELX , a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The study also reveals that overall implementation of AI technologies across the business landscape increased for the third consecutive year.

COVID-19 Drove AI Technology Investment and Adoption

COVID-19 is the most pressing issue facing US executives today as it reshapes and disrupts industries across the US. The majority of respondents (68%) increased their investment in AI technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic with 48% investing in new AI technologies and 46% investing further in AI technologies already in use at their companies. Similarly, 63% of business leaders polled report that AI technologies had a positive impact on their business’s ability to stay resilient in the face of the pandemic.

For many respondents, the COVID-19 response effort underscored the importance of AI, with 77% agreeing that these technologies helped slow the spread of the virus and almost eight in ten (79%) responding that countries should share AI technology resources in light of the pandemic.

“Businesses’ response to COVID-19 has confirmed the view of US business leaders that artificial intelligence has the power to create smarter, more agile and profitable businesses,” said Vijay Raghavan, Executive Director of the Chief Technology Officer Forum at RELX. “Businesses face more complex challenges every day and AI technologies have become a mission-critical resource in adapting to, if not overcoming, these types of unforeseen obstacles and staying resilient.”

The Use of Artificial Intelligence has Increased Across Nearly all Sectors Polled

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries and changing competitive dynamics. Modern organizations are increasingly implementing AI technologies to uncover new efficiencies and inform business decisions.