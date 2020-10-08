SailPoint Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 1-855-327-6837 (toll free) or 1-631-891-4304 (toll/international). Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com/ . You can pre-register here .

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity management , will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until midnight on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The replay dial-in number will be 1-844-512-2921(toll free) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll/international), using the replay pin number: 10011339. An archived webcast of the call will also be available https://investors.sailpoint.com/.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive Identity platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive Identity platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world’s most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers’ dynamic business needs.

More information on SailPoint is available at: https://www.sailpoint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005197/en/