WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO FURTHER ENHANCE THE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, announced today its plans to further enhance the shopping experience this holiday season, with a focus on the health and safety of its associates and customers.

“We know how important the holidays are to our customers. It is a time to connect and celebrate with loved ones, especially in a year that has been challenging like no other. We are adapting to our customers’ evolving needs and focusing on helping them enjoy their time at home this holiday season,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.