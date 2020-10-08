WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO FURTHER ENHANCE THE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, announced today its plans to further enhance the shopping experience this holiday season, with a focus on the health and safety of its associates and customers.
“We know how important the holidays are to our customers. It is a time to connect and celebrate with loved ones, especially in a year that has been challenging like no other. We are adapting to our customers’ evolving needs and focusing on helping them enjoy their time at home this holiday season,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Additional services to be offered this holiday season include:
- In addition to contactless curbside pickup, we will have a dedicated online order pickup queue outside the store so our associates can assist customers in a quick and timely manner.
- Waiting list apps will be used to allow customers to check in and reserve their spot in line, allowing them to leave and return when they have virtually reached the front of the line.
- We will offer online order pickup at UPS Access Point locations.
- We will offer private shopping appointments outside of normal store operating hours for customers who may be health compromised.
- Our store associates will continue to serve customers via virtual services such as “Ask the Experts” and “Design Chat”, especially regarding Thanksgiving decorating or holiday decorating, recipe planning and cooking tips.
- We will position check out registers toward the front of the stores where top gift picks are located to allow fast and efficient check out.
- We will dedicate more associates to serving customers and taking orders over the phone at each store.
Wellness and safety measures:
- Social distancing limitations and heightened cleaning protocols are strictly in place in stores.
- Store associates are required to pass a wellness health check prior to each shift daily.
- Store associates and customers are required to wear facial masks for their protection.
As always, customers can shop from our portfolio of brands throughout the holiday season at williams-sonoma.com, potterybarn.com, potterybarnkids.com, pbteen.com, westelm.com, rejuvenation.com, and markandgraham.com.
ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations.
WSM-PR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005336/en/Williams-Sonoma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare