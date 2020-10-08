Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Construction Update & Estimated Production Start as of October 8, 2020 on the Bonanza Mine Project

The pad earthworks were completed in the third week of September ahead of schedule with the liner install to start on October 12. The plastic liner material has been delivered to site in preparation for the install with all liner welding equipment and personnel to mobilize this week. Engineers reviewing the liner install will also mobilize for an October 12 start.

PHOENIX, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company that the construction phase is moving smoothly. The project is on track for the complete build-out of the heap leach pad and pond and install of liner and production equipment at the Bonanza Harquahala Gold Mine in La Paz County, Arizona for early November 2020.

The carbon columns have been refurbished and are being shipped to site for a delivery of mid-October. All pumps and pad piping including drippers and valves have been ordered and have been delivered or being delivered by mid-October.

A gravity survey is being completed to identify the final water well location. The survey will be completed by October 8 and water well drilling will commence thereafter.

5D Mining and Construction, the Company’s earthworks contractor, also completed installing the initial roads and the crusher pad and will be ready to mobilize the crusher near the third week of October. The crusher and agglomeration facilities will take approximately one week to set-up with crushing expected to start towards the end of October depending on liner placement. 5D has also completed the carbon column pad location and the cyanide tank location. The tanks are being delivered.

Bonanza has also contracted with Drake Cement to provide agglomeration cement and are finalizing a cyanide contract with Cyanco to provide cyanide and a tank by the end of October. All other chemicals and carbon are being purchased for an end of month start-up.

The earthworks for the leach pad and pond were completed in August and are ready for liner installation. To date, the principal production area has been cleared, grubbed and fine graded to plan and is now ready for the liner. The pregnant solution pond is complete and ready for liner installation and the pond berms have been compacted to engineering specifications in preparation for installation of the leach pad liner and processing facility installation.