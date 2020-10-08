Monaker Group Releases Maupintour Apple iOS and Android Google Play Mobile Apps

 

WESTON, FL, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, today announced the launch of its mobile apps allowing travelers and customers the versatility to explore Maupintour’s global individual tour packages, and book vacation home rentals on the Apple App and Google Play stores. This follows the launch of the new Maupintour.com website and Monaker’s initiatives to re-energize the historic Maupintour brand.

“We are striving to improve ease of access to our product offerings for travelers on the go,” said Tim Sikora, Monaker’s chief information officer and chief operating officer. “The launch of the Maupintour mobile app supports our strategy to develop world-class technology solutions to further the reach of our brands. Our mobile strategy focuses on delivering high-quality interactions with travelers, wherever they are, and wherever they want to go.”

The Maupintour app offers customers an enhanced mobile experience and supports Maupintour’s 360-degree approach to customer service and communication with computer, tablet and mobile device access. Customers using the Maupintour mobile app can search Maupintour’s individual tours which can be customized to their unique needs and book vacation rental properties from the Monaker Booking Engine.  Later this year, the mobile app will provide travelers with personalized content-rich recommendations using Artificial Intelligence (AI), the ability to dynamically package vacation home rentals with air, car, and train, and the ability to manage their travel.

Maupintour, through the Monaker technology team, will continue adding functionality to further enhance the customer experience. For more information on the Maupintour mobile apps, please visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is an innovative technology-driven company focused on delivering inventory and booking solutions for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. Monaker’s proprietary Booking Engine (MBE) is designed to provide connected partners’ access to search, instantly confirm property availability, and to book vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies a platform to dynamically package and sell alternative lodging rentals. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on twitter @MonakerGroup

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release.  All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 29, 2020 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

Company Contact:

Monaker Group, Inc.

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Tel (954) 888-9779

rmarshall@monakergroup.com


