Bassett Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

BASSETT, Va., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock, payable on November 27, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020.



“Our incoming wholesale order rate continued the recent trend in September, exceeding the prior year by 39%,” said Rob Spilman, Chairman and CEO. “In acknowledgement of this sales trend and the corresponding strengthening of our balance sheet, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors restored our dividend to its pre-COVID level.”