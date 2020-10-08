Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Co-CEO Featured in Reuters Discussing Future of Mexico’s Cannabis Industry

The October 1, 2020, Reuters article entitled “ Mexico, plagued by cartel wars, on cusp of legal cannabis 'green rush' ” provided coverage on pending legislation in Mexico that would make the country legal for both medicinal and recreational use. Though HempMeds is listed in the article as a large player that is looking to get involved in these new markets, the Company has been operating and selling high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) products there for the past four years and was the first to legally import CBD to consumers in Mexico under a federal government import permit in 2016.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that Raul Elizalde, the co-CEO of subsidiary HempMeds, was featured in global financial news outlet Reuters discussing the future of Mexico’s legal cannabis industry.

“We’ve made great progress in Latin America, specifically Mexico and Brazil, and are excited to see how different Mexico’s legal cannabis market looks in just a few short months,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We will continue to offer the highest-quality products and look forward to finding new ways to expand our footprint and offerings in Mexico.”

According to the article, there may soon be a huge influx of large U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies breaking into Mexico’s legal cannabis market, as well as local entrepreneurs who want to get involved. Though there is a long history of Mexico’s drug cartel influence, with these new laws the country would be able to fuel legal cannabis businesses selling in privately run sales and distribution centers.

The article was picked up by several leading global news outlets, including:

- US News & World Report

- Daily Mail

- Forbes Mexico

- Yahoo, and

- MSN.

About HempMeds

Founded in 2012, HempMeds was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil and Dixie Botanicals, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.