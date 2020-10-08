ISG Index Finds Global Sourcing Slowly Recovering

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sourcing industry is slowly recovering from its pandemic-induced downturn, with the managed services sector picking up momentum in the third quarter, according to the latest state-of-the industry report from Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Q3 global combined ACV up 3%, reversing pandemic-related decline of previous quarter; Managed services up 10% versus Q2, down only 5% against 2019, as megadeals boost results; As-a-service up 11% versus prior year, on strength in IaaS, as shift to cloud continues; ISG sees improved full-year outlook for industry

Data from the ISG Index, which measures commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million or more, show third-quarter ACV for the combined global market (both as-a-service and managed services) was up 3 percent, to $14.6 billion, the second-best quarter ever behind only the first quarter of 2020.

Managed services ACV, though down 5 percent versus the prior year, was up 10 percent over the second quarter, to $6.6 billion, driven by an increase in megadeals (those exceeding $100 million annually), a rise in contract restructurings and strong showings by the banking industry, particularly in the U.S., and in industry-specific business process outsourcing (BPO).

The ACV of cloud-based services (as-a-service), though flat with the second quarter, advanced 10.5 percent over the prior year, to $8.0 billion, on strong demand for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) as enterprises, in response to the pandemic, accelerate their digital transformations and shift more work to the cloud.

“COVID-19 remains an ongoing concern, but enterprises have shifted to virtual models that have pushed the acceleration of digital transformation,” said Steve Hall, president of ISG. “We are not seeing a V-shaped recovery, but transaction volume is robust even as some clients continue to delay decisions and sales cycles are lengthened.”

Within managed services, information technology outsourcing (ITO) increased 3 percent over the prior quarter, to $5.0 billion, though it still trailed the prior year by 7 percent. BPO advanced 38 percent quarter-over-quarter, to $1.6 billion, or 1 percent higher than 2019.

“In Q3, we saw a record number of restructurings, up 67 percent from last quarter, along with a 54 percent gain in banking industry ACV and a 91 percent spike in ACV for industry-specific BPO,” Hall said. “The five megadeals this quarter compared with only one last quarter.”