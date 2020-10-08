 

CohBar’s CEO to Participate on the Emerging Companies Panel at the Targeting Metabesity Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Steven Engle, will be a participant on the panel titled “Emerging Companies” at the Targeting Metabesity Conference, being held virtually on October 12-15, 2020. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for attendees who register at http://www.metabesity2020.com/register.html. Viewing is complimentary.

The Emerging Companies panelists will discuss approaches to accelerating the translation of emerging GeroScience into gains in public health by preventing or delaying chronic diseases and extending healthspan. Mr. Engle will be joined by biotechnology company leaders Ben Gibson, CEO of Pano Therapeutics; Ashish Nimgaonkar, CEO of Glyscend; Hanadie Yousef, Co-Founder and CEO of Juvena Therapeutics; and Alex Zhavoronkov, Chief Longevity Officer at Deep Longevity and CEO of InSilico Medicine on the panel. The panel will be moderated by Ed Saltzman, Executive Chairman of Cello Health BioConsulting, previously Defined Health. During the conference, a corporate overview of CohBar’s mitochondrial peptide technology platform will be presented by Mr. Engle on October 15 at 12:00pm ET. The presentation will be available live and on demand.

In addition, one of CohBar’s founders, Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director of Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, will be speaking on the following panels: “Metabesity Diseases – Immunity Decline and Coronavirus” and “Clinical Translation – Is Aging a Disease?”

Targeting Metabesity 2020 focuses on some of the most important issues in healthcare today: shifting the emphasis from isolated disease management to prevention of multiple diseases, and going beyond treating individual diseases to extending healthy lifespan—healthspan.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases because of the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs: CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.

Seite 1 von 3
CohBar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
CohBar to Present at the BIO Investor Forum
29.09.20
CohBar to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference
10.09.20
CohBar to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare, Life Sciences, & MedTech Summit

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
5
CohBar Inc - Entwickler von mitochondrien-basierten Therapeutika