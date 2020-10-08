CohBar’s CEO to Participate on the Emerging Companies Panel at the Targeting Metabesity Conference

The Emerging Companies panelists will discuss approaches to accelerating the translation of emerging GeroScience into gains in public health by preventing or delaying chronic diseases and extending healthspan. Mr. Engle will be joined by biotechnology company leaders Ben Gibson, CEO of Pano Therapeutics; Ashish Nimgaonkar, CEO of Glyscend; Hanadie Yousef, Co-Founder and CEO of Juvena Therapeutics; and Alex Zhavoronkov, Chief Longevity Officer at Deep Longevity and CEO of InSilico Medicine on the panel. The panel will be moderated by Ed Saltzman, Executive Chairman of Cello Health BioConsulting, previously Defined Health. During the conference, a corporate overview of CohBar’s mitochondrial peptide technology platform will be presented by Mr. Engle on October 15 at 12:00pm ET. The presentation will be available live and on demand.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Steven Engle, will be a participant on the panel titled “Emerging Companies” at the Targeting Metabesity Conference, being held virtually on October 12-15, 2020. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for attendees who register at http://www.metabesity2020.com/register.html . Viewing is complimentary.

In addition, one of CohBar’s founders, Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director of Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, will be speaking on the following panels: “Metabesity Diseases – Immunity Decline and Coronavirus” and “Clinical Translation – Is Aging a Disease?”

Targeting Metabesity 2020 focuses on some of the most important issues in healthcare today: shifting the emphasis from isolated disease management to prevention of multiple diseases, and going beyond treating individual diseases to extending healthy lifespan—healthspan.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases because of the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs: CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.