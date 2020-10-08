 

Beyond Meat Introduces Its Newest Product Innovation, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, at Grocery Stores Nationwide

08.10.2020   

Made With Simple Plant-Based Ingredients and no GMOs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links Satisfy Like Traditional Pork Breakfast Sausage While Being Better for People and the Planet

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the addition of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links to its line of innovative and delicious plant-based meat offerings. Designed to deliver the same taste and texture as pork-based links, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links have no GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, synthetic colors, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol, and have 40% less sodium than a leading brand of traditional pork breakfast sausage links.

The brand’s fourth new retail product of 2020 following the launch of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Cookout Classic and most recently, Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links will roll into grocery stores nationwide, including at select Kroger, Albertsons, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market and more throughout October. Sold in the meat case with a suggested retail price of $5.99 for eight links, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links feature a signature blend of savory herbs and spices and are a delicious and satisfying plant-based addition to any breakfast spread.

As a result of the brand’s impressive growth in retail, the company’s products are available at approximately 26,000 retail outlets across the U.S., and consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear: according to the latest 4-week SPINS data ending 9/6/20, Beyond Meat was the #1 selling brand in all refrigerated plant-based meat. Mostly recently, the company has focused on expanding its breakfast platform including doubling its retail distribution of its frozen breakfast sausage patties.

“With demand for plant-based breakfast options continuing to rise and more of us eating breakfast at-home, we knew the segment was ripe for innovation,” said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat. “With the launch of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, we’re thrilled to introduce another better-for-you plant-based meat option to satisfy consumers’ love of classic breakfast dishes. We think our fans will be excited that they can make restaurant-style breakfast an at-home staple with our new links.”

