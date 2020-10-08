Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Names David Brain Chief Digital Officer

The appointment of a Chief Digital Officer comes as there is growing evolution in the customer experience management industry toward SYKES’ unique mission of helping consumers find and use the product and services they need by combining the power of machine intelligence and human ingenuity.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer engagement services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Brain as Chief Digital Officer, effective immediately. As Chief Digital Officer, Brain will be responsible for reconstituting and leading SYKES’ portfolio of best-in-class digital capabilities gained largely through strategic acquisitions under one roof. These highly differentiated capabilities - which span Intelligent Automation, Insight Analytics, Solutions Architects, Learning and Self-Service – will ultimately enable clients to win in a digital-first world.

Brain has long been regarded as an influential thought-leader and proven expert in future of work technologies since he first began transforming front-office operations through BPO services in 2005. Since co-founding Symphony Ventures in 2014, which was later acquired by SYKES, Brain has specialized in developing innovative solutions that leverage Intelligent Automation (IA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to digitize the back, middle and front office operations of some of the world’s leading enterprises with an unwavering commitment to operational excellence and delivery of value.

“In today’s competitive landscape, the customer journey is of utmost importance, as is the imperative to meet customers where they are. To do so, we must deploy modern, multi-channel, end-to-end solutions that significantly enhance the customer experience, while also providing long-term, enterprise-wide value. We are confident that David’s passion and expertise will enable us to do just that," said Chuck Sykes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated.

“I’m honored to work alongside a team with a renowned commitment to innovation, integrity and all-around excellence,” added Brain. “By leveraging its financial strength, SYKES has assembled an unrivaled portfolio of capabilities over the years that enterprises rely upon when engaging with a digital transformation partner. And now, as we expedite the integration of teams across the organization and help external enterprises with their journey toward digital excellence, we are also simultaneously leveraging these very same capabilities to further enhance and digitize our own operations.”