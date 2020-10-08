 

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Names David Brain Chief Digital Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 15:00  |  55   |   |   

New role helps SYKES strengthen its market position and capitalize on the market evolution

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer engagement services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Brain as Chief Digital Officer, effective immediately. As Chief Digital Officer, Brain will be responsible for reconstituting and leading SYKES’ portfolio of best-in-class digital capabilities gained largely through strategic acquisitions under one roof. These highly differentiated capabilities - which span Intelligent Automation, Insight Analytics, Solutions Architects, Learning and Self-Service – will ultimately enable clients to win in a digital-first world.

The appointment of a Chief Digital Officer comes as there is growing evolution in the customer experience management industry toward SYKES’ unique mission of helping consumers find and use the product and services they need by combining the power of machine intelligence and human ingenuity.  

Brain has long been regarded as an influential thought-leader and proven expert in future of work technologies since he first began transforming front-office operations through BPO services in 2005. Since co-founding Symphony Ventures in 2014, which was later acquired by SYKES, Brain has specialized in developing innovative solutions that leverage Intelligent Automation (IA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to digitize the back, middle and front office operations of some of the world’s leading enterprises with an unwavering commitment to operational excellence and delivery of value.

“In today’s competitive landscape, the customer journey is of utmost importance, as is the imperative to meet customers where they are. To do so, we must deploy modern, multi-channel, end-to-end solutions that significantly enhance the customer experience, while also providing long-term, enterprise-wide value. We are confident that David’s passion and expertise will enable us to do just that," said Chuck Sykes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated.

“I’m honored to work alongside a team with a renowned commitment to innovation, integrity and all-around excellence,” added Brain. “By leveraging its financial strength, SYKES has assembled an unrivaled portfolio of capabilities over the years that enterprises rely upon when engaging with a digital transformation partner. And now, as we expedite the integration of teams across the organization and help external enterprises with their journey toward digital excellence, we are also simultaneously leveraging these very same capabilities to further enhance and digitize our own operations.” 

Seite 1 von 3
Sykes Enterprises Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
XBT Provider Parent Company CoinShares Responds to Incoming FCA Ban for Crypto Derivatives and ETNs
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta continues the optimization of its portfolio by divesting Avito in ...
GROUPE RENAULT: Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting
FuelCell Energy Successfully Raises Capital to Advance Business Goals
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...