 

New Client Fairview Health Services Selects CynergisTek for Proactive Approach to Security

CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping more than 1,000 healthcare facilities navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced that Fairview Health Services, one of Minnesota’s largest health systems, has joined the growing CTEK managed services client base.

During the managed service engagement, CynergisTek will perform periodic and recurring comprehensive risk assessments and provide advisory services supporting remediation efforts.

“We looked to CynergisTek to help us identify and reduce risk because their methodology adds in a human layer and skillset that we believe will aid us in building and maintaining a strong cyber resilient program,” says James Brady, Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Infrastructure for Fairview Health Services.

In CynergisTek’s third annual report, Moving Forward: Setting the Direction, it identified that organizations who have invested resources, time and money into security show year-over-year improvement in their NIST CSF scores. Through CynergisTek’s managed services program, clients have the foundation to implement a three-year plan to keep improving and maturing their security program while maintaining a predictable year-over-year budget.

“We are delighted to have Fairview Health Services as a new CynergisTek client. The momentum we’re seeing from some of the largest health systems joining the CTEK family in a time when COVID-19 has disrupted the industry is a testament to our reputation and the expertise of our people,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO and president at CynergisTek. Mr. Barlow went on to say “This recent signing coupled with the Valley Health System release we made last week is a positive sign that healthcare is trending to the next normal – the necessity to validate security effectiveness in a time when employees are working from home, the expansion of the network and its complexity has increased along with the brazen targeting from malicious hackers, like we saw in the recent Universal Health System ransomware attack, are no longer giving healthcare a reprieve.”

About Fairview Health System

Fairview Health Services (fairview.org) is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives. Founded in 1906, Fairview provides exceptional care to patients and communities as one of the most comprehensive and geographically accessible systems in Minnesota. Fairview has enjoyed a long partnership with the University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota Physicians, now represented in the M Health Fairview brand. Together, we offer access to breakthrough medical research and specialty expertise as part of a continuum of care that reaches all ages and health needs.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



