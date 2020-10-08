 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) on Behalf of Investors

08.10.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Amyris, Inc (“Amyris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRS) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On March 19, 2019, Amyris announced was unable to file its annual report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on time due to “the significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018.” The Company also disclosed that it was “in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, Amyris’ share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20% to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

If you still hold Amyris shares purchased before March, 2018 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

