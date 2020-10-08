 

American Vanguard Acquires Australian Crop Protection Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary American Vanguard Australia Pty Ltd has acquired all shares of the Australian specialist agrochemical company, AgNova Technologies Pty Ltd. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

AgNova is focused on serving customers primarily in the value-added fruit and vegetables segment of the Australian market. It has a growing product portfolio and ample R&D resources to create a pipeline of tailored solutions to meet the needs of Australian growers.

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard commented, “American Vanguard is committed to increasing its existing footprint in the Australian and Asia/Pacific agrochemical market. The team at AgNova has done an excellent job of establishing their company as an innovative, reliable supplier and we look forward to building on that foundation of success going forward.”

Mr. Wintemute concluded, “In addition to a strategic focus on high-value fruit and vegetable segments the combined commercial strength of American Vanguard and AgNova can be used to expand SIMPAS prescription application technology, Greenplants liquid nutrition products and multiple bio-stimulants from our recent acquisition of Agrinos. Furthermore, we will gain global rights to a number of AgNova owned products that could offer significant commercial opportunities to AMVAC operations in many other countries.”

About American Vanguard
 American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection, horticulture management and public health applications. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are based on estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.

About AgNova
 AgNova Technologies Pty Ltd is an Australian company that sources, develops and distributes specialty crop protection and production solutions for agricultural and horticultural producers, and for selected non-crop users. The Company has an established reputation for cost-effective product development from original concept through evaluation, registration, marketing and sales, with new technologies flowing from an exciting development pipeline. AgNova is committed to the provision of innovative, value-adding solutions for agriculture and related industries.

American Vanguard Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
American Vanguard Acquires Biological Crop Input Leader Agrinos