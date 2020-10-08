 

Angelika Film Center & Cafe Launches Private Screening Experience

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announced today it has launched exclusive friends and family private cinema experiences at four select Angelika Film Centers located in Texas, Virginia, and California, providing an additional way to enjoy arthouse cinema gems on the big screen in an appropriately social distanced manner.

With new safety and cleaning protocols already in place, the private screening experiences are limited to groups of up to 10 people and are now available at Angelika Dallas and Plano (Texas), Angelika Mosaic (Fairfax, Va.), and Angelika Carmel Mountain (San Diego). These turnkey events are easy to reserve and provide a great way to get out of the house, relax and enjoy exclusive films in a first-class, private cinema setting with friends and family. The screenings are provided on a closed-auditorium basis, only the event organizer and their special guests will be permitted to attend.

Private screenings can be reserved and customized online at Angelikablog.com/VIP for $150 plus a required minimum $20 concession package. Guests may select one of five arthouse films (described below) and one of four set showtimes per day — 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., or 6 p.m. — followed by a popcorn and drinks combo selection.

Guests may arrive at the theater 20 minutes prior to their selected showtime where an Angelika host will greet them and show them to their auditorium where their pre-paid popcorn and drink selections will be made available. The Angelika host will also be available throughout the event to take any additional food and drink orders, which include beer, wine, and cocktails, from an appropriate distance.

“The magic of going to the movies has provided a mental escape for people around the world for more than a century,” said Kelley Anderson, Angelika Film Center’s director of marketing. “We understand a segment of our Angelika audience may feel more comfortable watching a movie with just their family and friends, or even by themselves, so we are now providing that as an option while communities continue to face COVID-19 challenges.”

The initial slate of private screening films has been curated by the Angelika with the goal of offering a variety of crowd pleasing, entertaining and uplifting stories. Each of these exclusive Angelika films boast a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90% or higher. Current private screening films available include:

LUCKY GRANDMA An outrageously funny story about an ornery, chain-smoking, newly widowed 80-year-old Grandma (Tsai Chin) in the heart of Chinatown eager to live life as an independent woman, despite her family’s worries. When a local fortune teller predicts a most auspicious day in her future, Grandma decides to head to the casino and goes all in, only to attract the attention of some local gangsters. Director Sasie Sealy brings to life a dark comedy about immigrant life, the vulnerabilities of aging, and an unexpected friendship. Lucky Grandma is a love letter to Chinatown and an homage to all the badass elderly women who inhabit it.

