 

Revlon Announces Certain Modifications to Early Tender Deadline Procedures for Eligible Holders Electing Mixed Consideration

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced certain modifications to the Early Tender Deadline (as defined below) procedures for Revlon Consumer Products Corporation’s, Revlon, Inc.’s direct wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “Company”), previously-announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of the Company’s outstanding $344,785,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) for, at the holder’s option, consideration consisting of (i) cash or (ii) if the holder is an Eligible Holder (as defined in the Offering Memorandum), Mixed Consideration (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) on the terms as set forth in the confidential Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (the “Offering Memorandum”), dated September 29, 2020. Concurrently with the Exchange Offer, the Company is soliciting consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default provisions from the Indenture governing the Notes.

As the October 13, 2020 Early Tender Deadline approaches and in light of the upcoming federal bank holiday on October 12, 2020, the Company would like to clarify that an Eligible Holder electing Mixed Consideration who validly tenders and does not validly withdraw its Notes and submits elections for Mixed Consideration through The Depository Trust Company’s (“DTC”) Automated Tender Offer Program (“ATOP”) by 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 13, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) will be deemed by the Company to have timely tendered its Notes prior to the Early Tender Deadline if it completes the various items of required documentation described in the Offering Memorandum under the caption, “New Lender Requirements,” after the Early Tender Deadline as promptly as practicable to permit prompt settlement of the Exchange Offer. Any delays in completing and submitting the required documentation may result in delays in settlement.

The Exchange Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on October 27, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”), subject to earlier termination, withdrawal or extension by the Company at its discretion.

The Company expects to settle the Exchange Offer shortly after the Early Tender Deadline or the Expiration Time (in each case, if the conditions to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are fulfilled and all documentation requirements are satisfied by Eligible Holders seeking Mixed Consideration at that time), as the case may be. Accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes will be paid to, but not including, the relevant settlement date of the Exchange Offer.

