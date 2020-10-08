 

NRG Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Direct Energy Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020   

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) announced that on October 7, 2020 the Company received notice from the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission granting early termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) waiting period for the previously announced Direct Energy acquisition.

The Company has received Centrica Shareholder, Canadian Competition Act and HSR approvals. This acquisition remains subject to approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The acquisition is targeted to close by year end 2020.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the Direct Energy transaction and the anticipated timing thereof and NRG’s ability to satisfy the conditions with respect to such acquisition; NRG’s indebtedness, capital structure, plans, expectations, objectives and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions. NRG cautions that these statements are based on current estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of factors, which could cause actual results to differ from these estimates. Among other risks and factors, NRG’s results are subject to general economic conditions, variation in demand from customers, the impact of geopolitical activity on the economy, continued market acceptance of NRG’s new product introductions, uncertainties with respect to the timing and terms of any disposition (including the timing of the Direct Energy transaction), the successful integration of acquisitions, restructurings, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, supply chain risk, material and labor cost increases, tax reform, foreign currency fluctuations and interest rate risk. See NRG’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors. NRG disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

