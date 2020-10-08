 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Announces Acquisition and Release of Chinese Blockbuster Hit Movie ‘Skyfire’

08.10.2020, 15:15  |  53   |   |   

       The Film Topped the Chinese Box Office and Comes from the Director of ‘Con Air,’ ‘The Expendables 2,’ and ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Screen Media has acquired all North American rights to Simon West’s big-budget action/disaster film Skyfire and will release the film in theaters and on demand in December 2020.

The film from Highland Film Group, which topped the Chinese box office, stars Jason Isaacs (Hotel Mumbai), Hannah Quinlivan (Skyscraper), Xueqi Wang (Iron Man 3) and Shawn Dou (Wolf Totem). Produced by Meridian Entertainment, Skyfire is China’s first large-scale disaster movie and debuted in December 2019.

In Skyfire, chaos erupts when the once dormant volcano at the world's only volcano theme park and resort starts to rumble. A young scientist (Quinlivan) must convince the resort owner (Isaacs) to evacuate the island before it is too late.

The film’s director, British filmmaker Simon West, is best known for his action films Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, The Mechanic, and The Expendables 2, among many others. VFX Producer John Hughes who is co-founder of Rhythm & Hues, cooperated with six top-ranking VFX companies worldwide to create the special effects. The film is written by Will Wei Bu and Sidney King, and produced by Jennifer Wenjie Dong.

Skyfire is an incredible return for Simon West to large-scale, blockbuster filmmaking. The immense scope of this thrilling story, and Simon’s skilled execution in telling it, results in a blast of a disaster movie that all can enjoy, whether they watch on the big screen or at home. With both dubbed and subtitled versions of the film, we’re excited for audiences to enjoy the ride,” said David Fannon, president of Screen Media.

Skyfire’s release follows on the heels of Screen Media’s acquisition of the Bella Throne thriller Girl, which premiered at Fantastic Fest, and Jesse Quinones’ MMA action film Cagefighter, featuring Gina Gershon, Jon Moxley, and Chuck Liddell, which is also set for a day-and-date release on Friday. Last month, Screen Media released Blackbird, the Roger Michell-helmed drama starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska. Another Screen Media release, Rod Lurie’s feature film The Outpost, based on Jake Tapper’s New York Times Best Seller The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, has been one of the top films across all platforms since its launch July 4th weekend. Screen Media’s sister company, Landmark Studio Group, is in post-production on Willy’s Wonderland with Nicolas Cage which is expected to be released by Screen Media early next year.

