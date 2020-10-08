HMS to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 6, 2020

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced it will report financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 on Friday, November 6, 2020 before market open.



The Company’s press release will be released at approximately 5:00 am CT / 6:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web site at http://investor.hms.com. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET, the details of which are provided below: