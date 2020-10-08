Sbanken ASA Tap Issue ISIN NO0010886757
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.10.2020, 15:27 | 42 | 0 |
Sbanken Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 20/23 FRN, ISIN NO0010886757, amount NOK 200.000.000,-. Outstanding amount NOK 800.000.000,-.
Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 20/23 FRN, ISIN NO0010886757, amount NOK 200.000.000,-. Outstanding amount NOK 800.000.000,-.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0