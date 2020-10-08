Biopsy Devices Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 4,310 Million By 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Biopsy Devices Market by Product (Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires, and Other Products), Application (Breast Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Kidney Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy, and Others), Imaging Technology (MRI–guided Biopsy, Stereotactic–guided Biopsy, Ultrasound–guided Biopsy, CT scan, and Others), and End User (Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Hospitals, and Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports .

The global Biopsy Devices Market size was valued at USD 2,728 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,310 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of biopsy devices market size are significant increases in cancer incidence, such as breast, prostate, lung, and rapid developments in technology such as 3D optical biopsies, MRI-targeted ultrasound-guided biopsies.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Biopsy Devices Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2X36/Biopsy_Devi ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET SIZE

Increased understanding of chronic disease diagnosis promotes the need for integrated biopsy technologies, such as stereotactic-guided biopsy. This growing understanding and awareness is expected to increase the Biopsy Devices Market size.

The worldwide increase in cancer prevalence and the presence of untapped opportunities in emerging economies, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the improvement of healthcare infrastructure in these regions, are also expected to drive the Biopsy Devices Market size.

However, the market's growth is hampered by high prices for biopsy instruments and the restricted availability of trained practitioners in low-income countries.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2X36/biopsy-devi ...

BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The needle-based biopsy instruments held the largest Biopsy Devices Market share in 2018. This is due to the rise in the number of breast cancers, gastrointestinal tract diseases, and soft tissue sarcomas.

In 2018, breast biopsy reported the highest revenue in the application segment and was expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to a rise in the number of patients with breast cancer.