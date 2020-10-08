 

Biopsy Devices Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 4,310 Million By 2026 - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 15:30  |  49   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report "Biopsy Devices Market by Product (Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires, and Other Products), Application (Breast Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Kidney Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy, and Others), Imaging Technology (MRI–guided Biopsy, Stereotactic–guided Biopsy, Ultrasound–guided Biopsy, CT scan, and Others), and End User (Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Hospitals, and Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports.

Valuates Reports Logo

The global Biopsy Devices Market size was valued at USD 2,728 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,310 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of biopsy devices market size are significant increases in cancer incidence, such as breast, prostate, lung, and rapid developments in technology such as 3D optical biopsies, MRI-targeted ultrasound-guided biopsies.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Biopsy Devices Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2X36/Biopsy_Devi ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET SIZE

Increased understanding of chronic disease diagnosis promotes the need for integrated biopsy technologies, such as stereotactic-guided biopsy. This growing understanding and awareness is expected to increase the Biopsy Devices Market size.

The worldwide increase in cancer prevalence and the presence of untapped opportunities in emerging economies, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the improvement of healthcare infrastructure in these regions, are also expected to drive the Biopsy Devices Market size.

However, the market's growth is hampered by high prices for biopsy instruments and the restricted availability of trained practitioners in low-income countries.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2X36/biopsy-devi ...

BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The needle-based biopsy instruments held the largest Biopsy Devices Market share in 2018. This is due to the rise in the number of breast cancers, gastrointestinal tract diseases, and soft tissue sarcomas.

In 2018, breast biopsy reported the highest revenue in the application segment and was expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to a rise in the number of patients with breast cancer.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Tangram Insurance Services And Costero Brokers Ltd. Partner With Brit Syndicate At Lloyds For ...
SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's ...
Petra, Jordan ranked top of Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List
Hyundai Motor Reimagines Future of Sustainable Design and Lifestyle at Re: Style 2020 Collection
TreeFrog Therapeutics and Invetech Expand Partnership to Transition High-throughput Stem Cell ...
Talos Energy Provides Operational And Financial Guidance Updates
Appetite of Food Manufacturers for New Preservation Methods Unlocks New Revenue Streams in Advanced ...
New Research by Royce Lingerie and Future Dreams Show that Incorrect Bra Post Breast Cancer Surgery ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease